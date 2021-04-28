Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,259. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

