Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CRCT stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

