Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

