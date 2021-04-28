Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 254 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.