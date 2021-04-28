Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 674 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,291,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCF. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

