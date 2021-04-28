Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

