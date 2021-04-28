Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,676,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

