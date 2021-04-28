Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

SFBS opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

