Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 497,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 803,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

