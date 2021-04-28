Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,499,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

