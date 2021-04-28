Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.