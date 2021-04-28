Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,090 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

