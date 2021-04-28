Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

