Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $12,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.46 and a 200-day moving average of $304.99. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.48 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

