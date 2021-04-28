CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

