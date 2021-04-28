CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CSR stock remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. CSR has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

