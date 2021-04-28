CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.65

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.47, with a volume of 14510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRT.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 45.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 216.94%.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.