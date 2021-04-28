cVault.finance Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and approximately $66,336.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6,722.69 or 0.12286203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.68 or 0.00865688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.01 or 0.08211291 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.