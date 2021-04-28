CVCoin (CVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.46 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $49,653.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

