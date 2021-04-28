CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

CyberOptics stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 2,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 million, a PE ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

