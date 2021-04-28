DA Davidson Weighs in on City Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

