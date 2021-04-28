Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

