Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSEEY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

