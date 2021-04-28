Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.
Danaher stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.75. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.63.
In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.