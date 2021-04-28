Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Danaher stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.75. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

