Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

