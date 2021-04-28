Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $285,700.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00072785 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002778 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

