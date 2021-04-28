David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

