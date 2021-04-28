Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daybreak Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 41,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

