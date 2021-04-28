Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daybreak Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 41,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Daybreak Oil and Gas
