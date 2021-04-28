Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Up 390.0% in April

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPDW opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Deep Down has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

