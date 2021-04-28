Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €173.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €145.18 ($170.80).

DHER opened at €128.05 ($150.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.47.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

