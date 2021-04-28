Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €173.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €145.18 ($170.80).

DHER opened at €128.05 ($150.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.47.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

