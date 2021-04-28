Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 17,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.