Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 470 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 436.58 ($5.70).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 442.35 ($5.78) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.33. The firm has a market cap of £90.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

