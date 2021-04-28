Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $225.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $198.96 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.