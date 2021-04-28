Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $162.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $151.64 on Monday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $152.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

