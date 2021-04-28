Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.