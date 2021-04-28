Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.83 ($12.74) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.17 and a 200 day moving average of €10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

