Dev Protocol Price Down 2% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.58 or 0.00021121 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $788,797.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $695.62 or 0.01268676 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.