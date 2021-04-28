Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $20,190.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $8.77 million and $20,190.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002424 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 192.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00105336 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,592,449 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

