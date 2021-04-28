DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.