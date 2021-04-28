Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 8.9%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.07. 1,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

