DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIGP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,940. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. DigiPath had a negative return on equity of 1,137.19% and a negative net margin of 67.99%.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

