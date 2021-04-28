DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.