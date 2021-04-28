Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

