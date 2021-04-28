Diligent Investors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

