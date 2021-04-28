Diligent Investors LLC Invests $252,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Airlines by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

