Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

DCOM opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

