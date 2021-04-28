Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.82% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $306.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

