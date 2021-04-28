Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.26% of WisdomTree Investments worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $989.53 million, a PE ratio of -60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

