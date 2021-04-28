Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 265,824 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CLDR opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.