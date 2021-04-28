Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 123,480 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

